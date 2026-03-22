Cavallin Shuts Door on Reading as Mariners Win Again

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, blanked the Reading Royals by a 4-0 final on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Luke Cavallin registered his third shutout of the season and tenth of his ECHL career, stopping all 31 Reading shots.

The Mariners scored the only goal of the opening period, when Sebastian Vidmar took an impressive cross ice pass from Linus Hemstrom and buried his seventh goal of the season at 13:16 of the first. It didn't take long for Maine to double the lead as the second period began, when Max Andreev scored a power play goal, deflecting in Jacob Hudson's pass just 31 seconds into the frame. It was Andreev's third power play goal of the weekend.

It remained a 2-0 game until the Royals pulled the goaltender with about three minutes to play. Back-to-back empty net goals by Brooklyn Kalmikov and Xander Lamppa brought the game to its 4-0 final. The Mariners reached 80 points on the season with their 15th win in the last 17 games (15-1-1) and have a magic number of seven to clinch a playoff berth.

The Mariners (36-16-6-2) continue their homestand next weekend, when they take on the Greenboro Gargoyles for the first time in team history on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game begins at 2:07 PM and is Grateful Dead Night, featuring specialty jerseys. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







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