ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Adirondack's Tanner Edwards has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #929, Reading at Adirondack, on March 21.

Edwards is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for charging at 16:58 of the second period.

Edwards will miss Adirondack's games at Worcester today (March 22) and vs. Kalamazoo (March 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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