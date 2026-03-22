Gargoyle Bounce Back in 4-1 Win Saturday

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Greensboro Gargoyles surged in a third period comeback with four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat the Norfolk Admirals 4-1 on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena. After a disappointing 9-4 loss on Friday, the team found a much needed surge to beat their North Division foe.

The Gargoyles saw three power play chances in the opening period, held off the board on their tries. Norfolk opened the scoring with 4:10 remaining in the first from Brady Fleurent. The Admirals lead would stand through the second period as the Gargoyles held the Admirals 0-for-3 on their power play tries in a special teams battle.

The penalties cleaned up in the third period as the Gargoyles offense surged. In a netfront scramble, Blake Swetlikoff and Ryan Richardson freed the puck up behind Admirals goaltender Isaac Poulter to set up Jack Seymour's first career goal. 71 seconds later, Jordan Biro gave the Gargoyles their first lead of the weekend, assisted by Tian Rask and Dalton Skelly at 4:04 in the third.

In the final five minutes of regulation, Biro showed great patience, delaying around the Admirals defense and assisting Tian Rask on his first career goal. Drew Kuzma added his second assist in consecutive games to give Greensboro a 3-1 lead with 3:38 remaining. Blake Biondi capped off an empty net goal with 2:34 left to seal the GArgoyles 4-1 win.

"As bad as the score looked last night, I did think we had opportunities to score," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "Today, we had a longer video session to clean up a few things, and the response from the group was very positive. The guys showed up, and the guys played hard. We don't quit. Tonight we had a four line effort. In the third period, we were down by one, and the team had a choice to mail it in or come out fighting, and we showed up to play."

The Gargoyles finish their weekend series on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk before continuing their road trip in Maine and Allen. Puck drop on Sunday is set for 3:05 PM. Radio coverage begins at 2:35 PM on WCOG, with streaming coverage following at 2:45 PM. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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