Game Day Preview: Final Game in South Carolina

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Charleston, South Carolina - The Allen Americans (32-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrap up a three-game series this afternoon against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is 2:05 PM CDT

Allen Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 2:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM

Comparing Allen and South Carolina

Allen Americans

Overall: 32-23-5-0

Home: 18-9-2-0

Away: 14-14-3-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (59) Brayden Watts

Goals: (30) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (9) Danny Katic

Assists: (40) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) *Sam Sedley

+/- (+16) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (94) *Braidan Simmons-Fischer

* In the AHL

South Carolina Stingrays:

Overall: 40-18-1-2

Home: 24-8-0-1

Away: 16-10-1-1

Last 10: 8-0-0-2

South Carolina Stingrays Leaders:

Points: (62) Simon Pinard

Goals: (23) Simon Pinard

Power Play Goals: (7) Kyler Kupka

Assists: (39) Simon Pinard

Power Play Assists: (11) Simon Pinard

+/- (+17) Nolan Krenzen

PIM's (104) Ben Hawerchuk

Wild Finish: The Americans and Stingrays battled it out Saturday night in the middle game of their three-game weekend series and South Carolina came out on top again despite the Americans' late third period charge. After South Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, the Americans responded with a run of their own. Danny Katic scored his first goal of the night with just over four minutes remaining in the opening period to cut the lead to 2-1. Katic then set up Harrison Blaisdell for a shorthanded goal. Katic went in alone on a breakaway but was denied. Harrison Blaisdell followed up the rebound and put it past Alexis Gravel to tie the game at 2-2. Before the period ended South Carolina reclaimed the lead 3-2. They went up 4-2 in the third period. From that point on the two teams traded goals with Michael Gildon (16) and Danny Katic (30) scoring for the Americans who fell short in their attempt to tie the game late in the third after pulling starter Marco Costantini.

Head-to-Head with South Carolina: The Stingrays made it two in a row over the Americans with a 5-4 win on Saturday night. Today is the final chance for the Americans to salvage a game in the three-game series. The Americans are 0-4 lifetime against South Carolina in the regular season (Home 0-2) (Away 0-2).

Katic Remains Hot: Danny Katic scored his team-leading 29th and 30th goals of the season on Saturday night extending his goal streak to three games. He is tied for second overall in the ECHL in goals scored. His 30 goals this season are career high, and his 51 points are also a career best.

Anania Reaches Six: Americans defenseman Andre Anania added to his point streak extending it to six games with two assists on Saturday night. His six-game streak is the current longest on the team.

Crone and Maxwell Injured: Hank Crone and Chase Maxwell both missed Saturday night's game against the Stingrays due to injuries. Both are expected to miss Sunday's game as well.

Americans Add Forward: The Americans signed forward Divyne Apollon on Saturday to help fill a short roster. Apollon played three shifts, finishing the game with two penalty minutes.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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