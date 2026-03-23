Mike Gelatt, Jacob Mucitelli Star in Grizzlies 3-1 Road Victory at Indy

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Fishers, Indiana - Jacob Mucitelli made 29 saves and Mike Gelatt scored two goals in the third period to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 victory over the Indy Fuel on a Sunday afternoon at Fishers Event Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Indy outshot Utah 11 to 7. Both clubs scored one goal on 8 shots in the second period. Indy's Alex DiPaolo scored 8:41 into the second period. DiPaolo scored a goal in all three games in the weekend series. Utah's Luke Manning tied the game 15:20 in with Reed Lebster and goaltender Jacob Mucitelli getting the assists.

Early in the third period Mike Gelatt scored on a rebound from a Ryan Taylor shot 3:23 in. Taylor and Ryan Rosborough each picked up their first pro point with the assists on what turned out to be the game winner. Gelatt scored an empty net goal for his second of the night and third of the season 19:56 in as the Grizzlies won their last road game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Utah goaltender Jacob Mucitelli earned his first professional win as he stopped 29 of 30. Indy's Ryan Ouellette saved 20 of 22.

The Grizzlies finished their road schedule with a record of 17-15-3-1. Utah has won 478 regular season road games in their history, dating back to the 1995-96 IHL Turner Cup championship season.

The Grizzlies have a nine game homestand to end the 2025-26 regular season, which begins on Thursday, March 26 vs Allen. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jacob Mucitelli (Utah) - 29 of 30 saves.

2. Mike Gelatt (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Alex Dipino (Indy) - 1 goal.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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