Walleye Fall in Game Two of Central Division Finals to Fort Wayne

Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped game two of the Central Division Finals tonight to the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 3-0 at the Huntington Center, falling to 0-2 in the series. Game 3 is set for 7:35 PM in Fort Wayne.

How it Happened:

Toledo had the early offensive advantage, outshooting the Komets 9-1 at one point in the first period and finishing with a 16-5 advantage, though the teams headed to the dressing rooms scoreless after the period.

Toledo went on the game's first power play, a high sticking call to Zach Bookman at the 5:44 mark of the second period. The Walleye didn't convert on the opportunity.

William Dufour got the Komets on the board first with his third goal of the playoffs, scoring at the 10:41 mark from Matt Brown to give Fort Wayne the 1-0 lead. That was the only goal as the second period came to a close, as Toledo was still outshooting Fort Wayne 27-11.

Jacob Truscott was called for a high-sticking double-minor 45 seconds into the third period, setting up Fort Wayne's first man-advantage of the night. William Dufort scored his second goal of the night in the first half of the double-minor, putting them up 2-0 over the Walleye at the 2:17 mark of the first, leaving two minutes left in the power play.

Kirill Tyuyayev scored a goal for the Komets 20 seconds later, putting them up 3-0 with 17 minutes to go in the third period with his second goal of the playoffs from Matt Miller and Matt Brown.

Will MacKinnon took a slashing minor at the 12:22 mark of the period, putting Fort Wayne on their second power play of the night. Toledo held the Komets off the scoreboard on that man-advantage, but went back to the penalty kill with a Michael Milne tripping minor at the 16:55 mark of the third.

Toledo killed the penalty off and outshot Fort Wayne 37-21 in the contest, but the penalty kill was 2-for-4 and the team went 0-for-2 on the power play, falling 3-0 as the game went final.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F William Dufour, FW (2 G)

2 - G Samuel Jonsson, FW (W, SO, 37 SVS)

3 - F Matt Brown, FW (2 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will return to action on Thursday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, searching for their first win of the series in game three. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM.







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2026

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