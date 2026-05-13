ECHL Transactions - May 12
Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 12, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Bookman, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jakob Novak,F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tiernan Shoudy,F Placed on Reserve
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