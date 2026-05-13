ECHL Transactions - May 12

Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Bookman, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jakob Novak,F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tiernan Shoudy,F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2026

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