Third Period in Paradise for Nailers

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers took care of business in a big way at WesBanco Arena this weekend, as they swept a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder. On Saturday night, the Nailers erased a 2-1 deficit with three goals in the third period to take down the Thunder, 4-2. Jack Works tied the tilt, Matty De St. Phalle scored the game winner, and Raivis Ansons added shorthanded insurance. Wheeling continues to lead the Maine Mariners by five points for first place in the North Division, while the lead over Adirondack expands to eight points. The Nailers' magic number to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs is 15.

The two clubs played to a scoreless tie in the first period, and Adirondack led the shots on goal, 12-7. The Nailers finally opened the scoring at the 6:07 mark of the middle frame with a successful power play. Matthew Quercia received a pass from Matty De St. Phalle along the left side of the goal line. The Wheeling forward quickly turned to his forehand and jammed a shot into the left side of the net. 4:37 later, the Thunder pulled even. Brian Carrabes led the way on a 2-on-1 break, as he flew down the right side of the ice. Carrabes ultimately slid a pass over to Patrick Grasso, who clobbered in a one-timer from the left side of the slot. Grasso struck again with 2:43 to go, as Adirondack converted on a power play to take the lead. The forward cruised around the offensive zone to the right circle, then utilized a screen by Justin Taylor to whip a shot into the right side of the cage.

The Nailers drastically turned things around in the third period, starting with the tying tally at the 3:21 mark. David Breazeale's shot from the left circle tipped off of a defender, so Henry Welsch's save produced a rebound, which was lofted into the goal by Jack Works. Wheeling regained the lead 1:59 later. Craig Armstrong took a shot that bounced off of Daniel Laatsch and landed in the slot. Matty De St. Phalle scooped up the loose puck, and proceeded to wire a wrist shot into the left side of the twine. With 7:42 remaining, the Nailers were whistled for a penalty, but they immediately turned the tables on the Thunder with a shorthanded goal just ten seconds into the penalty kill. Logan Pietila led the charge on a 2-on-1 rush by pounding a shot on goal from the right side. Welsch made the save, but the rebound kicked directly out to Raivis Ansons, who buried the insurance marker. Wheeling's penalty kill was tested even more with a two-man disadvantage, but the home team passed the test and closed out the 4-2 victory.

Taylor Gauthier earned another win in goal for the Nailers, as he blocked away 31 of the 33 shots he faced. Henry Welsch made 23 saves on 27 shots in his season debut for Adirondack.

The Nailers will spend next weekend in Canada, as they will visit the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday at 7:00, Saturday at 7:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling will be back home the following weekend for three games against the Worcester Railers on March 27th, 28th, and 29th. The highlight game of that weekend is Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday the 28th. There will be all sorts of prizes given out throughout the game, including the grand prize, which is a trip to Daytona Beach. Friday the 27th is a Frosty Friday, and the game on Sunday the 29th will be followed by a full team post game skate. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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