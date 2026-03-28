Gauthier Makes More History in 4-0 Shutout Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers are one point away from clinching their spot in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. On Friday night, goaltender Taylor Gauthier added another chapter to his historic season, as he denied all 34 shots taken by the Worcester Railers. It was Gauthier's tenth shutout in a Wheeling uniform, giving him the most career shutouts in team history. Connor Lockhart also had a fabulous night for the Nailers, as he racked up a goal and three assists, helping Wheeling rock the Railers, 4-0 at WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers netted the lone goal in a tight first period during some four-on-four action with 2:03 left on the clock. Tristan Thompson skated around his defender into the low slot, giving his teammates a prime passing target. Connor Lockhart put the puck right on Thompson's tape, and Thompson promptly twisted a backhander into the left side of the cage.

Wheeling upped its lead to two just 27 seconds into the middle frame. Matthew Quercia applied pressure on a Worcester defenseman, which led directly to a turnover. Lockhart stole the puck, cruised into the right circle, and launched a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the goal. That was the only goal of the period, as the Nailers carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Fans barely had time to settle back into their seats for the third period before Wheeling tallied its third goal of the night. Lockhart sent the puck to the top-right edge of the crease, where Quercia flicked a redirection into the top-right corner of the net. The goal came just nine seconds into the stanza, tying the fourth fastest goal to start a period in team history. Ryan McAllister applied the finishing touches on the 4-0 triumph with an empty netter.

Taylor Gauthier earned his third shutout of the season and fifth consecutive victory, as he was perfect on 34 shots for the Nailers. Parker Gahagen made 20 saves on 23 shots in the loss for the Railers.

The Nailers and Railers will continue their weekend series in Wheeling on Saturday night at 7:10. The promotion is the annual Fan Appreciation Night, which will feature hundreds of prizes given out throughout the game. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free cowbell. The grand prize is a trip for two to Daytona Beach, Florida. Fans can also use the HandBid app to bid on their favorite player's jersey, which will be hand delivered by the player directly off of their back following the game. The two clubs will also clash on Sunday at 4:10. Following that contest, fans will be able to skate with the entire team. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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