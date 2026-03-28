Brett Davis Plays Hero, Rush Rally in Tahoe

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jake Durflinger, Linden Alger, and Anthony Collins and Rapid City Rush's Cole Tymkin on the ice

(Rapid City Rush) Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jake Durflinger, Linden Alger, and Anthony Collins and Rapid City Rush's Cole Tymkin on the ice(Rapid City Rush)

STATELINE, NV - The Rapid City Rush (26-31-5) scored three unanswered third-period goals to stun the Tahoe Knight Monsters (31-27-5), 5-3, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday.

In a shooting gallery from start to finish, the Rush fired 36 shots in the first two periods and built a 2-0 lead. Ryan Chyzowski scored off a turnover late in the first, then Quinn Olson sniped on the power play in the second.

Tahoe turned the tables in the third period. The Knight Monsters scored twice in a span of three shots, breaking the shutout and tying the game. Then, with under five minutes remaining, Louka Henault wristed in a go-ahead goal on the power play for Tahoe.

With their playoff hopes in the balance, Rapid City immediately responded. Brett Davis took the game over. The alternate captain scored just 17 seconds later to tie the game, 3-3. On his next shift, Davis took a bouncing puck in the deep slot and fired a laser home to re-take the lead with three minutes to play.

Tahoe pressed on with the net empty, but Cameron Buhl hit the clown's mouth and sealed the deal.

Each team went on 3-0 runs in the third period. It is the first time the Rush have won a game which included a lead change in the final 20 minutes since their last trip to Tahoe on December 5th, 2025.

The two teams each recorded 45 shots on goal. Connor Murphy stopped the first 35 pucks he saw and was brilliant with 42 saves in total, earning his first win of the road trip and 16th of the season. Jordan Papirny made 40 saves in the loss.

Rapid City keeps their playoff hopes alive, now trailing Tahoe by 10 points with 10 games remaining and four more head-to-head matchups.

Next game: Saturday, March 28 at Tahoe. 8:00 p.m. MDT puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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