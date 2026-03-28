Rush Spark Late Comeback to Defeat Knight Monsters, 5-3, on Marvel Knight

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Rapid City Rush by a score of 5-3.

In the first period, although many shots were fired on net by both sides, Rapid City was the lone team to find the scoreboard as Ryan Chyzowski hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 Rush going into the second.

In the middle frame, the Rush added on to their lead with a power-play goal from Quinn Olson to go up 2-0. With both teams reaching the 30-shot mark in this period, Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny and Rapid City netminder Connor Murphy were both tested often.

In the final period, Tahoe stormed all the way back. Tucker Ness started the scoring with his first career professional goal to make it 2-1 Rapid City. Trent Swick would score his 23rd of the season to tie the game at 2, and in the final five minutes of regulation, Louka Henault scored his second with Tahoe to give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead. However, the Rush tied the game just 17 seconds later on a goal by Brett Davis and then went ahead 90 seconds later on another Davis goal. After Cameron Buhl buried an empty-net goal, Rapid City collected a 5-3 victory on Friday night. The win was Rapid City's eighth-straight victory against Tahoe.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, March 28, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of First Responders Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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