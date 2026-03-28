Thunder Suffers 4-1 Setback vs. Mavericks on Friday Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Oliver Tarr versus Kansas City Mavericks' Thomas Farrell and Dylan Wells

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Oliver Tarr versus Kansas City Mavericks' Thomas Farrell and Dylan Wells(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, KS - Wichita closed a three-game homestand on Friday night, falling to Kansas City, 4-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Kyle Jeffers had the lone Thunder goal with helpers to Jay Dickman and Gavin Best. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 28 shots.

Bobo Carpenter, who has been a thorn in the side of the Thunder this season, opened the scoring at 3:32. He took a shot in transition that hit a skate in the high slot and got past Ross to make it 1-0.

Jeffers tied the game at 7:10 on the power play. During a net-front scramble, he pulled the puck away from the pile and fired it into an open net for his eighth of the campaign.

The two teams battled through a stalemate in the second. Wichita outshot Kansas City, 21-16, through two periods.

Late in the third, the Mavericks took their second lead of the night. Lucas Sowder found some room at the top of the blue paint and roofed a shot past Ross for his 12th of the year.

Just seven seconds later, Drake Burgin made it 3-1. Carpenter won the next faceoff right to Burgin near the center circle. He stepped down the right wing and beat Ross from the edge of the right circle.

Nolan Sullivan iced it at 19:25 with an empty-netter to make it 4-1.

Jeffers recorded his first goal since mid-January. Dickman reached 50 points for the fifth-straight season. Best tallied his first pro helper.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes their four-game miniseries against the Mavericks tomorrow night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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