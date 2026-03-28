Miura Scores Lone Goal for Iowa in 6-1 Defeat

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Yuki Miura provided a goal for the Iowa Heartlanders in a 6-1 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at Xtream Arena. Chase Wutzke made his professional debut in relief during the second period, stopping 13 shots (2 GA). Ken Appleby made 33 saves in the win.

Gabriel Bernier opened the scoring for Cincinnati with a pair of goals at 12:40 and 16:45 of the first period. Ryan Kirwan added another late in the frame to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Adam Kydd extended Cincinnati's advantage to 4-0 at 3:07 of the second period, but Miura responded just 31 seconds later, tipping a shot past Appleby to get Iowa on the board and make it 4-1. A penalty shot from Luke Grainger at 10:52 of the second gave Cincinnati a 5-1 lead.

Jake Johnson scored Cincinnati's final goal of the night at 9:45 of the third.

The Heartlanders continue the weekend with Hard Hats on Ice, pres. by Van Meter on Sat., Mar. 28 at 6:00 p.m. vs. the Cyclones. Iowa concludes the homestand vs. Cincinnati on Sun., Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m. for Cartoon Day.

Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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