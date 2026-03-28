Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 28th - Game 63/72
Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (32-21-7-2, 73 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home series against the Norfolk Admirals (26-32-4-0, 56 points) on Saturday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The series concludes on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 63 of the regular season with wins in two-straight over the Admirals and a point earned in five of their last six games (3-1-2), 14 of their last 20 contests (9-5-3-2) and 23 of their 32 games played to open 2026 (16-10-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 27 of their last 40 games (21-9-4-2) since Dec. 13 and 41 of their 62 games this season (32-21-7-2).
Prior to their series opener win over Norfolk on Wednesday, 3-0, the Royals went 0-1-1-1 over a three-game weekend with post-regulation losses against Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout Friday and 4-3 in overtime Saturday before suffering their fifth shutout of the season on Sunday, 4-0. at Maine.
At home, the Royals have won 17 of their last 23 games with a point in 20 of the 23 games (17-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 13 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 13 road games (6-4-2-1).
Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (14) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (30) and points (40).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk has opened their regular season at 26-32-4-0, 56 points with five wins over their last nine games and points in six of those nine (5-3-1). They've also won seven of their last 12 with two regulation losses in the 12-game span (7-3-2).
Since defeating the Royals in their prior meeting to the series opener on Wednesday on January 3, 5-1, the Admirals have gone 19-13-2-0.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (128-126-23). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Brady Fleurent in goals (27) and points (54). He has registered 18 goals and 34 points over Norfolk's last 33 games.
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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
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