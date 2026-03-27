Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Reece Vitelli has been recalled by the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Vitelli, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in 231 career games between the ECHL and AHL, totaling 43 goals and 114 assists. He has skated in 33 games for Savannah this season, recording eight goals and 14 assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season with the Ghost Pirates, appearing in 57 games and registering 12 goals and 40 assists. His 40 assists tied a franchise record for most in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing Savannah to retain his ECHL playing rights.

The Ghost Pirates continue their road trip tonight against the Florida Everblades with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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