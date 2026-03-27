Adam Eisele Signs with the Gladiators

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Friday that the team has signed forward Adam Eisele to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Eisele, 24, signs with the Gladiators after completing his senior season at Ohio State University where he finished the campaign with 13 goals and 7 assists for 20 points in 36 games. The 6'2", 208-pound forward was an alternate captain for the Buckeyes in 2025-26 and was tied for 4th on the team in goals. Prior to his time at Ohio State, Eisele spent three seasons at Minnesota State University (Mankato), where he scored 25 goals and 34 assists for 59 points in 107 games with the Mavericks, capturing NCAA (CCHA) Championships in 2023 and 2025.

The native of Lake Elmo, MN, played in the NAHL, USHL, and BCHL prior to his collegiate career, spending a season in each league from 2019-2022. Eisele scored 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 51 games with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the 2019-20 season and was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team. In the 2020-21 season, Eisele scored 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, before joining the Penticton Vees of the BCHL in 2021-22, logging 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 27 games, helping the Vees win the Rogers BCHL Cup.

Having won three games in a row, the Gladiators are soaring down the home stretch of the regular season and will look to keep the momentum going tonight on Knight's Night at Gas South Arena. The Gladiators will pay tribute to the Atlanta Knights with specialty jerseys and more on the first night of Hockey Heritage Weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM, get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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