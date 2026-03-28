Steelheads Clinch Playoff Spot in 2-1 OT Loss to Stingrays
Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (38-19-6-1) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (41-20-1-2) 2-1 in overtime on Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads conclude the three-game set tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:10 pm MT.
Following a scoreless first period, South Carolina struck first with 1:32 left in the second period as Stanley Cooley was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway and deposited the puck past Ben Kraws for his 15th goal of the season.
In the third period, Liam Malmquist knotted up the game 1-1 as he banged home a loose puck in the crease for his 24th goal of the season.
With no score during the remainder of the third period, the game required an overtime session.
Just 30 seconds into the overtime stanza, South Carolina's Simon Pinard buried a second-chance bid in tight to secure the win and the extra point for the Stingrays.
Idaho's Ben Kraws made 21 saves in the loss. South Carolina's Ty Taylor turned aside 23 shots and was credited with the win.
Despite the loss, the point Idaho gained clinched the Steelheads' spot in the 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Simon Pinard (SC, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots, game-winner)
2) Liam Malmquist (IDH, 1-0-1, Even, 5 shots)
3) Stanley Cooley (SC, 1-0-1, Even, 1 shot)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
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