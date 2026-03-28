Bison Earn Standings Point in Comeback

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison erased a two-goal deficit in the third period but ultimately fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday evening.

Bloomington fell behind early and allowed a powerplay goal just over three minutes into the game but began to push back after recording just one of the game's first seven shots. The Bison outchanced the Komets after surrendering the 1-0 goal, and Brandon Yeamans was denied on an initial high-slot shot and seconds later, his own rebound. Eventually, Mikhail Abramov evened the score, recording his eighth goal of the season at 17:19. Nikita Sedov and Shane Ott assisted on the tally, which started with a 2-on-1 rush between Abramov and Lou-Felix Denis. Bloomington continued the pressure to a 12-7 shot advantage through 20 minutes but the 1-1 score would not hold for long when the teams returned from intermission.

Ninety-five seconds into the middle frame, Bloomington allowed another go-ahead goal off a net-front deflection. The Bison peppered Fort Wayne's net and saw two powerplay chances come and go without success. Less than 40 ticks into the second man-advantage of the period, Bloomington was assessed a minor penalty of its own, and on the other side of 4-on-4 play the Komets cashed in with a second powerplay goal to go up 3-1 at 15:23. Moments later, Kylor Wall dropped the gloves. Hugo Ollas remained poised and made five-straight saves in the final two minutes to keep his team in the game before the horn sounded to complete 40 minutes of play.

Yeamans aided in his team's increased intensity when he got into a fight at 3:39 of the third. Fifty seconds later, Riku Ishida got into his first fight of the season, and five seconds after that, Deni Goure pulled Bloomington within one goal of tying the game from Wall. Abramov and Ott set up Seung Jae Lee to tie the game 3-3 at 5:19, less than 50 seconds after the second Bison goal. The Bison outshot the Komets 10-4 in the third, but the home team held on to bring up overtime.

Ollas made five more Grade-A stops in the extra frame, while Bloomington was credited with just one shot on goal and the Komets scored twice in the shootout to gain the extra point. By forcing overtime, the Bison earned a point to remain ahead of Cincinnati and Kalamazoo in the final playoffs place in the Central Division.

Bloomington returns home on Friday, April 3 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-A when fans can win offers from Bison partners, enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! Be among the first fans in the building to receive a special giveaway item!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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