Americans Handle Grizzlies 6-2

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened a two-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday night and it was the Americans in a runaway victory 6-2 at the Maverick Center.

The Americans scored the only goal in the opening period as Colby McAuley walked to the front of the Utah net beating Grizzlies goalie Hunter Miska for his 21st of the season from Michael Gildon and Andre Anania. The Americans took a 1-0 lead to the room despite being outshot 12-10.

The Americans added to their lead in the second period as Colton Hargrove sent a writ shot into the Utah net past Huster Miska for his 20th goal of the season at the 18:05 mark. Colby McAuley had the lone assist and his second point of the night. Allen led the game 2-0 after two periods.

The Americans put the game away in the third period scoring four times. Sam Sedley, Andre Anania, and two goals from Harrison Blaisdell fueled the charge. Utah scored two late goals to cut into the Americans' lead, but the game was decided early in the final period.

With a goal and an assist Andre Anania extended his point streak to a season-high eight-game point streak, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He finished the game a plus three.

The two teams will take Friday and Saturday night off and resume on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM for the final game of the series and final game between the two teams this season.

They Said it:

Andre Anania: "A good game by the boys tonight. We stuck with it and capitalized when we needed to. Parsons (Jackson) had a great game tonight, but we must play much better in front of him. He always bails us out making the big saves, so we must avoid giving up those chances, especially going down the stretch and into playoffs. But a win is a win at this point in the year, so we'll take the two points and learn from our mistakes"

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - C. Hargrove

3. ALN - J. Parsons

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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