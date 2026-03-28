Cyclones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 6-1 on Friday Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-1, on Friday night at the Xtream Arena. A three-point performance from Ryan Kirwan in his return to the Cincinnati lineup, and a two-goal performance from Gabriel Bernier highlighted the win for the Cyclones.

Gabriel Bernier (4) got the action started for the Cyclones after an initial push from the Heartlanders. A cross-ice feed from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine gave Bernier a wide open cage and the shot beat Riley Mercer to make it 1-0.

Cincinnati would get another, and Bernier (5) would not be denied again. A streaking Bernier skated down the left wing and picked the top corner on Mercer to double the Cincinnati lead. The goal gave Bernier the first multi-goal performance of his pro career.

The Cyclones were still not done in the first period. 24 seconds after Bernier's goal, a centering feed from Elijah Vilio gave Ryan Kirwan (22) a goal in his return to the lineup. The Cyclones would take a 3-0 lead into the second period.

During the middle frame, Cincinnati got back on the board after Kirwan fed Adam Kydd (2) to give the youngster his second of the season. With his assist, Ryan Kirwan becomes the first Cyclones player to reach the 50-point mark this season. Yuki Miura (7) got one back for the 'Landers to make it 4-1.

Luke Grainger (14) would be cross-checked on a breakaway, earning him a penalty shot. He would not be denied on the penalty shot, fooling rookie Chase Wutzke on a backhanded finish. The goal marked Cincinnati's first penalty shot goal of the season.

The Cyclones would close out their offense with Jake Johnson (4) netting his fourth of the year in the final frame. Assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Griffin Ludtke, Johnson now has goals in three of his last six games. In addition, Ludtke picked up his first pro point with the primary assist.

Ken Appleby now has wins in four straight starts against the Heartlanders, following a 33-save performance in tonight's game. Cincinnati is now 18-3-2-0 when leading after two periods of play this season.

The Cincinnati Cyclones are back in Coralville tomorrow night for a rematch against the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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