Thunder Sign RPI Forward Dovar Tinling

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Dovar Tinling with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) Forward Dovar Tinling with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Dovar Tinling to an amateur tryout contract.

Tinling, 23, just finished his final season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 35 games with the Engineers. In 101 games with RPI, the Pointe-Claire, Quebec native had 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points. The left-shooting forward also played 26 games from 2020-2022 with the University of Vermont.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tonight through Sunday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Fans can enjoy drink specials each game and Country Night is tomorrow. The first 1,000 fans (21+) into the arena get a FREE Thunder / Michelob Ultra koozie and stay after the game for line dancing in Heritage Hall. Then Sunday is the final postgame skate of the season.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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Forward Dovar Tinling with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

(Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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