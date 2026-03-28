Jake Boltmann Loaned to AHL's San Jose Barracuda

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today, March 27, that defenseman Jake Boltmann has been loaned to the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

Boltmann, 24, heads to San Jose for the second time this season. The blueliner initially signed a PTO with the Barracuda on March 15, skating in three games for San Jose and registering a plus/minus rating of +3.

The Edina, MN native returned from his PTO earlier this week, picking up an assist on Wednesday in his first game back with the Steelheads in Idaho's 6-1 win over South Carolina.

Overall this season with Idaho, Boltmann has picked up 17 points (1G, 16A) in 54 games, one of eight Idaho blueliners to reach double-digit points this campaign.

The move leaves the Steelheads with 28 players on their roster, broken down into 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders heading into this weekend's action against the Stingrays.

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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