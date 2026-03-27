Haider & Nychuk Make Franchise History in 3-1 Win over Solar Bears

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators congratulate goaltender Ethan Haider

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators congratulate goaltender Ethan Haider(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-1 on Thursday night at Gas South Arena to improve to 40-19-2-1 on the season. Ethan Haider earned his 39th career win with the Gladiators to move into 3rd place in wins in franchise history; and Chad Nychuk picked up his 42nd assist of the season setting a new single season franchise record for most assists by a defenseman.

The Gladiators hosted the Solar Bears on Thursday night to begin a three-game homestand, with Orlando visiting for the first time this season. Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators, while Connor Ungar was the starting netminder for the Solar Bears.

Atlanta opened the first period pushing the Solar Bears deep in their own zone, and off of precision passing off of a crisp zone entry, buried the opening goal 4:13 in. Alex Young fired in his 25th goal of the season on the first shot of the game with assists from Joey Cipollone and Cody Sylvester to put Atlanta up 1-0. Orlando responded with 2:35 left in the period to tie the game, with Cole Kodsi scoring off a rush with Logan Britt and Andrew Bruder. The Gladiators pushed the pace in the first frame, outshooting the Solar Bears 7-0 to begin and 11-3 overall by the period's end.

Jack O'Brien restored the Gladiator's lead with his 23rd goal of the season 12:32 into the second period, putting Atlanta up 2-1. O'Brien tipped in a Cam Gaudette shot from the left point for the go-ahead goal. Gaudette earned his first career ECHL point with the primary assist, as Nolan Orzeck picked up the secondary. By the end of the period, the Gladiators led 2-1 and had outshot the Solar Bears 24-9.

With great team defense and a strong presence in the Orlando zone, the Gladiators held the Solar Bears off the board for the remainder of the game and tacked on a power play goal with 4:33 to play to seal the deal at 3-1. Isak Walther snapped in his 22nd of the season from Young and Nychuk on the power play for the score. Nychuk passed Troy and Jamie Milam with his 42nd assist of the season on Walther's goal, setting a new franchise record for most assists by a defenseman in a single season. Ethan Haider earned his 21st win of the season and his 39th win with the Gladiators, stopping 17/18, passing his head coach and former goaltender for 3rd place on the franchise's all-time wins list.

Having won three games in a row, the Gladiators are soaring down the home stretch of the regular season and will look to keep the momentum going on Friday night on Knight's Night at Gas South Arena. The Gladiators will pay tribute to the Atlanta Knights with specialty jerseys and more on the first night of Hockey Heritage Weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM, get your tickets and join the battle today!

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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