Walleye Fall, 3-2, in Friday Night Shootout to Fuel

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Indy Fuel in a shootout tonight at the Huntington Center, dropping the Friday night contest by a score of 3-2. Brandon Hawkins scored his 28th goal of the season, needing just two more points to tie Shane Berschbach's franchise scoring record. Sam Craggs scored on the power play, Alexandre Doucet got an assist in his first game as a Walleye in two years, and Matt Jurusik stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced in play tonight.

How it Happened:

Brandon Hawkins got the first goal of the game, 5:16 into the first period and his 28th of the season with an assist from Alexandre Doucet, picked up off a turnover at the blue line and scored off the stick of an Indy Fuel defenseman to put the Walleye up 1-0 early. The Fuel got it back as Owen Robinson picked up a loose puck in front of the net and scored it at the 18:04 mark of the first, tying the game at one goal each.

The Walleye went on the game's first power play, as Michael Marchesan was called for a tripping minor in the corner of the Indy zone at the 4:31 mark of the first. They didn't score on it, and ended up on their first penalty kill soon after. Brandon Kruse was initially called for interference, but both Sam Craggs and Jadon Joseph went to the box for roughing as well at the 8:41 mark of the second.

Nick Grima took a cross-checking minor, putting Toledo on their second power play of the day at the 13:25 mark of the second. Sam Craggs scored on that power play, giving the Walleye a 2-1 lead over the Fuel at the 14:58 mark of the second. Mitch Lewandowski and Brandon Kruse had the assists on Craggs' ninth goal of the season.

Indy struck first in the third period with a goal from Marcus Joughin just 2:59 into the third period, tying the game at two goals each. Garrett Van Wyhe took a tripping minor at the 14:27 mark of the third, putting Toledo on a crucial penalty kill. With about 30 seconds left in the penalty, Michael Marchesan took a tripping minor, which got delayed until the end of Van Wyhe's penalty. Toledo was held without a goal, and the game went to overtime in a 2-2 tie.

Jesse Tucker took a hooking penalty on a scoring chance in the Indy zone, leading to a 4-on-3 advantage for Toledo 2:53 into overtime. Toledo got several chances, but Mitchell Weeks stopped all of them. The Walleye put up a total of nine shots on goal in the extra period, but neither team scored as the game headed to a shootout. The Walleye killed both penalty kills they incurred, and scored on one of their four power plays, outshooting Indy 44-32.

First Round

IND: Eric Martin - GOAL

TOL: Carson Bantle - NO

Second Round

IND: Cody Laskosky - NO

TOL: Garrett Van Wyhe - GOAL

Third Round:

IND: Owen Robinson - GOAL

TOL: Brandon Hawkins - NO

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Owen Robinson, IND (1 G, Shootout GDG)

2 - F Sam Craggs, TOL (1 G)

3 - F Cody Laskosky, IND (2 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will be back at the Huntington Center tomorrow to face off against the Bloomington Bison in the first of two consecutive matchups, the final two the teams will play against each other in the regular season. Toledo currently holds a 4-2-1-0 record over the divisional opponent, looking to gain even more ground in the Central Division playoff race. Puck drop for tomorrow's home contest is set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.