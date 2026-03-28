Knights Return with a 3-1 Win over Orlando

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators on game night

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators on game night(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena on Knights Night, as the team honored the IHL's Atlanta Knights with special throwback jerseys and tributes.

Atlanta hosted the Solar Bears for the second straight night and the middle game of a three-game home slate. Fresh off a 3-1 win on Thursday, Atlanta looked to make it four wins in a row against an Orlando team fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for Atlanta, while Harrison Meneghin earned the start for Orlando.

Both teams had an opportunity on the power play early in the first period but were unable to put the puck in. Orlando eventually opened the scoring on their second power play attempt with a goal from Luc Wilson 9:04 into the period. Wilson's power play tally was assisted by Anthony Bardaro and Dyllan Gill and gave Orlando a 1-0 lead. It was a physical game between two rivals, and that became apparent when Dylan Carabia fought Orlando's Andrew Bruder with 3:55 left in the opening frame. Just 19 seconds after the fight, Ryan Conroy snuck out of a logjam at the Orlando end wall and set up Jack O'Brien for the tying goal with 3:36 left in the period. O'Brien's 24th of the season made it a 1-1 tie to end the period. Atlanta outshot Orlando 14-5 in the first period.

Similar to the second period of Thursday's game, Atlanta took a 2-1 lead with a goal in the middle frame. O'Brien potted his second of the day from Mike McNamee with 2:21 left in the period from a left circle snipe. Play remained physical as the second period wore on, with hard hits along the boards and scrums after whistles.

Atlanta secured the victory with strong team defense in the third period, with the penalty kill coming up clutch, killing off a 5v3 late in regulation. A boarding major to Jarid Lukosevicius with 4:57 left in regulation set up Atlanta on a power play for the rest of regulation. Alex Young fired in the dagger with 4:42 to play from Chad Nychuk and Jack O'Brien to make it 3-1. Semptimphelter stopped 19/20 in the win for his 20th win of the season, while Meneghin stopped 28/31 for Orlando. Atlanta went 1/4 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill in the win.

The Gladiators will honor the Atlanta Thrashers on Saturday night for the final night of Hockey Heritage Weekend on Thrashers Night. With specialty jerseys and tributes honoring Atlanta's rich hockey history - this is a night you don't want to miss! Get your tickets HERE and join Blueland on Saturday night at 7 PM!

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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