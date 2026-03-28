Komets Keep Hot Streak Alive with Win over Bison

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Bloomington Bison were in town for the final time during the regular season to take on the Komets on Friday.

Veteran defenseman Jalen Smereck started the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:03 of the first period, assisted by Jens Richards and Alex Aleardi. The Bison answered with a strike at 17:19 to knot the game heading into the intermission.

In the second period, Austin Magera and Kirill Tyutyayev scored to give the Komets a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The Bison rallied in the third period, getting two markers past goaltender Sam Jonsson at 4:34 and 5:19. Neither team could break the deadlock, so the contest went to overtime, where both goaltenders made key saves, leading to a shootout.

In the shootout, Jonsson stopped both shots he faced as William Dufour and Aleardi scored to give the Komets the 4-3 win. Jonsson finished with 35 for his 18th victory of the season.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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