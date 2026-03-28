Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Wings

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Chase McLane

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Chase McLane(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder mounted a comeback late in the third period but ran out of time in a 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings in front of a sellout crowd at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday night.

Kalamazoo scored the only goal of the first period on a tip from the hash marks. Davis Pennington sent a shot on net that Colin Bilek deflected by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Bilek's 19th of the year with assists from Pennington and Griffin Ness at the 13:58 mark. The Wings took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Ryan Cox added to the lead in the second period after the puck went off the face of Thunder defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and into the net. The goal was given to Cox for his 15th of the year 5:18 into the second. Griffin Ness and Ryan Drazner were awarded the assists for a 2-0 lead.

Adirondack got one back as Brannon McManus went hard to the net. Brian Carrabes sent the puck to the top of the crease, and it went off a Kalamazoo defender and through the pads of Jonathan Lemieux. The goal was given to Carrabes for his 11th of the year from McManus and Ryan Wheeler at 8:00 of the second.

Griffin Ness cashed in on a power play to give Kalamazoo a 3-1 lead 11:15 into the middle frame. Ness took a pass from Nolan Walker and fired a wrister by Jeremy Brodeur for his ninth of the season. Walker and Andre Ghantous picked up assists.

The Wings added to the lead late in the second as Andre Ghantous set up Colin Saccoman for a 4-1 lead. Ghantous went down the right side and centered the puck to Saccoman for his sixth goal of the year, and Kalamazoo took a three-goal lead into the second intermission.

In a penalty-filled third period for the Thunder, Jeremy Hanzel and Patrick Grasso scored late, but it wasn't enough in the 4-3 loss.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow and Sunday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Fans can enjoy drink specials each game and Country Night is tomorrow. The first 1,000 fans (21+) into the arena get a FREE Thunder / Michelob Ultra koozie and stay after the game for line dancing in Heritage Hall. Then Sunday is the final postgame skate of the season.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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