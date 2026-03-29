Wings Take Down Thunder, 6-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Kalamazoo Wings scored six goals on 15 shots on Saturday night for a 6-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder in front of the largest crowd of the season of 5,465 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Kalamazoo recorded just two shots in the first period and scored on both of them. Nolan Walker beat Tyler Brennan 13:05 into the game for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Walker's 19th of the season with the lone assist going to Jackson Kunz.

The Wings scored on their second shot of the period as the puck hopped over the stick of Luke Reid at the blue line. Evan Dougherty went in on a breakaway and beat Tyler Brennan on the blocker side for a 2-0 advantage. The goal was Dougherty's sixth of the year from Layden Lee and the Thunder trailed 2-0 after one period.

On the fifth shot of the game for Kalamazoo, Collin Saccoman took the puck at the bottom of the left circle and lifted it up and over the left shoulder of Tyler Brennan for a 3-0 lead. The goal was Saccoman's seventh of the year with assists from Zach Okabe and Jayden Lee at 5:42 of the second.

After scoring their fourth goal of the game at 9:33 off the stick of Jackson Kunz, the Thunder replaced Tyler Brennan in net with Jeremy Brodeur.

Kalamazoo scored another power-play goal at 11:01 courtesy of Colin Bilek with assists from Nolan Walker and Andre Ghantous. The goal gave the Wings a 5-0 lead over the Thunder in the middle frame.

Adirondack got one back as Brannon McManus set up Tyson Fawcett on the side of the crease for his ninth goal of the year. Jeremy Hanzel collected the secondary assist at 13:02 of the second and the Thunder trailed 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Kalamazoo scored again in the third for the 6-1 win despite being outshot 43-14.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow for a 3 p.m. puck drop. Enjoy $5 (16oz) Busch Light and stay after the game for line dancing in Heritage Hall. Then Sunday is the final postgame skate of the season.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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