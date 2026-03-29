Desruisseaux Scores Twice in Lions' Loss

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) fell 5-3 to the Tulsa Oilers (Anaheim Ducks) on Saturday in the second game of a four-game road trip.

The home side opened the scoring when Josh Nelson capitalized on a rebound given up by goaltender Hunter Jones to net the game's first goal. Nelson then doubled his team's lead before Justin Michaelian added a third late in the opening period.

The Lions responded in the second period, stepping on the gas with three goals in just over two minutes. Isaac Dufort got things started with a precise shot from the right faceoff circle, assisted by Jake Gravelle and Mathieu Bizier, for his 12th goal of the season.

One minute later, Cédric Desruisseaux cut the deficit by finishing off a strong play set up by Joe Dunlap, with Jake Gravelle picking up his second assist of the game.

Shortly after, Desruisseaux added his second of the night with an individual effort in the offensive zone. His 14th goal of the season makes the Warwick native the Lions' leading scorer this year. He is also on a hot streak with five goals in his last five games. Jacob Dion also earned an assist on the play.

However, late in the second period, Ryan Lautenbach and Tyrell Goulbourne restored a two-goal lead for the American side.

No goals were scored in the third period, allowing the home team to secure the two points in the standings. The Lions leave with two points out of a possible four during their trip through Oklahoma.

The Lions now head to Wichita, Kansas, where they will face the Thunder (San Jose Sharks) on Sunday at 3 p.m. They will then continue their road trip to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Wednesday, April 1. The next home game at Colisée Vidéotron is scheduled for Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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