Dureau Called up to AHL After 41-Point Campaign with Admirals

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Moose have recalled forward Jaydon Dureau.

Dureau, 25, leaves the Admirals with 14 goals and 27 assists in his 48 games played with Norfolk. A 2020 NHL Draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dureau is currently tied for the Admirals team lead in assists with Jack O'Leary and Brady Fleurent, and currently sits third on the team in overall points with 41. The White City, Saskatoon native heads back to the American Hockey League, where he has 31 games played with the Syracuse Crunch before being acquired by the Manitoba Moose and loaned to the Admirals this season.

The Admirals continue their road trip in the Keystone State tonight with game three of their four-game series against the Reading Royals. Puck drop Saturday night is scheduled for 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. Catch all the Admirals action on FloHockey and YouTube Live (Audio Only) while they're away from Scope Arena. The Admirals return to Scope Arena next weekend against the Adirondack Thunder for Boardwalk Beach Bums night on Friday, April 3rd, and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 4th, for our final home game of the season.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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