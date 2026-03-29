Florida Loses, 2-1, Despite 47 Shots on Goal

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades dropped 2-1 in a shootout to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Hertz Arena with 7,382 fans on Blades' St. Louis Blues Affiliation Night, Saturday, March 28.

The first frame saw no goals from either team, but Florida Everblades controlled the pace early, outshooting Savannah Ghost Pirates by a commanding 17-4 margin.

The Blades earned a power play after a roughing minor to Liam Walsh of the Ghost Pirates. Still, the situation quickly evened out as Carson Gicewicz of the Florida Everblades was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, creating four-on-four hockey. Moments later, the Everblades gained a brief four-on-three advantage following a slashing minor to Will Riedell, but they were unable to convert. The energy shifted as Hudson Elynuik took a tripping penalty, sending Florida to the penalty kill. Although there were multiple opportunities, neither side could find the back of the net.

In the final period, the Ghost Pirates struck first, getting on the board at the 6:38 mark of the third despite being significantly outshot by the Everblades. Florida responded on the power play at 10:16, as Hudson Elynuik capitalized on a feed from Cole Moberg and Reid Duke, firing the puck into the back of the net to even the game.

Overtime brought more three-on-three action, but neither team could find the game-winner. The matchup headed to a shootout, where Christophe Tellier scored the deciding goal to

secure Savannah's win. Florida outshot Savannah 47-24 throughout the game.

The Florida Everblades are set to face the Jacksonville Icemen for a three-game series from April 2 through April 4 in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

BLADES BITS

- Kirill Gerasimyuk made 46 saves for Savannah, the most by any goalie against Florida this season.

- Florida's home winning streak ends at nine games, but the home point streak extends to 14 games. Florida has not lost at home in regulation since January 28 against the Atlanta Gladiators.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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