Komets Extend Wins Streak to Five Games
Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets battled the rival Indy Fuel in the front end of a two-game set starting at the Coliseum on Saturday.
In the first period, William Dufour received a long pass from defenseman Tyler Inamoto for a breakaway goal at 15:38 to start the scoring. That strike was matched by Kirill Tyutyayev's 19th goal of the season at 16:42 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. Indy's Jesse Tucker cut the lead down to one before the intermission with a goal at 18:48.
Austin Magera netted his 28th goal of the season to open the scoring in the second period with assists going to Logan Nelson and Dufour at 4:17. Indy answered at 10:17 to cut the lead back down to one, but the Komets pushed the lead back up to two when Tyutyayev knocked the puck under the cross bar over the glove of Indy netminder Owen Flores for his second of the match at 14:34 on a power play.
In the third period, the Komet defense and goaltender Nathan Day held the Fuel scoreless as Alex Aleardi scored an empty net at 17:56, assisted by Tyutyayev for his third point of the game, to make the final score 5-2. Day got the win, making 21 saves.
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