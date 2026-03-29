Atlanta Thrashes Jacksonville on Thrashers Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 6-3 on Saturday night at Gas South Arena in front of a crowd of 7,116 on Thrashers Night. The Gladiators paid homage to the Atlanta Thrashers and honored Atlanta's hockey history with specialty jerseys and callbacks to the former NHL franchise throughout the night.

Atlanta was in search of its 5th straight win in their pursuit of possession of the 2nd seed in the South Division; hosting a hungry Jacksonville team just four points out of a playoff spot. Ethan Haider started in net for Atlanta, while Topias Leinonen was the starter for the Icemen.

The scoring began just 1:53 into the first period, as Cody Sylvester tipped in a Zach Yoder shot to put Atlanta up 1-0. In response, Jacksonville potted a goal on a power play 9:25 into the period from T.J. Friedmann to make it 1-1. Friedmann's pass to the slot hit a defenseman's stick and went into the back of the net. Shorthanded again with 7:11 left in the opening frame, Joey Cipollone set up an odd man rush with a steal, eventually ending with a shorthanded goal from Mickey Burns. Burns' 7th of the season came from Chad Nychuk and Joey Cipollone to put Atlanta up 2-1.

Burns' shorthanded goal would be the beginning of four straight goals for Atlanta, with Ryan Nolan resuming the scoring with a missile of a shot from the slot off a feed from Cipollone 7:54 into the second. Nolan's 11th goal of the season came in his first game back from injury after missing the last 7 games. Atlanta outshot Jacksonville 22-18 after two periods of play and held a 3-1 lead going into the third.

The thrashing continued in the third period, with Adam Eisele stealing the puck away and scoring his first professional goal 5:19 in. Eisele's goal was followed by a score from Jack O'Brien from Ryan Nolan and Kirklan Irey, who registered his first professional point with the assist. O'Brien's 26th of the season made it a 5-1 game with 11:42 remaining in the third period. Jacksonville got back on the board with a score from Craig Martin on a shot from the slot to make it 5-2 with 6:43 to play. Carson Denomie fought Lordanthony Grissom with 4:53 remaining. Atlanta returned the favor with another O'Brien goal with 1:03 remaining in regulation, this time on the power play making it 6-2. One last goal for Jacksonville with 4.7 on the clock from Panetta made it a 6-3 final. Haider stopped 24/27 in the win for Atlanta, while Leinonen stopped 27/33 for Jacksonville. Atlanta went 4/5 on the penalty kill and 1/2 on the power play in the win, outshooting the Icemen 33-27.

The Gladiators head to Greenville on Thursday to renew the I-85 Rivalry with the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, with coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube beginning at 6:45 PM.p_--







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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