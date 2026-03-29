Steelheads Secure Come-from-Behind Shootout Victory

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (39-19-6-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (41-20-1-3) 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads are next on the ice for a three-game set as they host the Kansas City Mavericks beginning Wednesday, April 1. Puck drop is set at 7:10 pm MT.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest as Kaleb Pearson corralled a rebound from a Tommy Bergsland shot and netted his 23rd goal of the season to kick off the scoring on Saturday.

The Stingrays struck just four minutes into the second period to tie the game as Lynden Breen's wrap-around bid snuck past Idaho's Jake Barczewski to make it a 1-1 game.

Shortly after, the Steelheads responded as a circling Robbie Holmes fed Mitch Wahl in the left circle, who sent the puck past South Carolina's Alexis Gravel to give Idaho a 2-1 lead.

Five minutes later, South Carolina's Patrick Guzzo lit the lamp on the power play to tie the game 2-2. Guzzo gathered a loose puck in the crease and put it past a sprawling Barczewski for his eighth goal of the season.

Later in the frame, South Carolina took a 3-2 lead as Barczewski mishandled the puck behind the net, and the Stingrays took advantage of the broken play with Simon Pinard finishing the effort by scoring into the empty net for his 26th goal of the season.

In the third period, the Steelheads stormed back and tied the game 3-3 as Jack Adams banked the puck off Connor Mayer in the crease pad for his first goal as a Steelhead halfway through the third period.

After no score for the remainder of the third, the contest was forced into the second overtime session of the weekend.

Despite chances for both sides in the extra frame, a shootout was required to decide the game.

After two scoreless shootout rounds Ty Pelton-Byce netted the first goal of the event in round three. At the other end, Jake Barcewski turned aside South Carolina's Kaden Bohlsen to secure the 4-3 win for the Steelheads.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 34 saves in the win. South Carolina's Alexis Gravel turned aside 39 shots and was credited with the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 34 saves, 3 shootout saves, win)

2) Jack Adams (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots, first goal as a Steelhead)

3) Zac Funk (SC, 0-2-2, Even, 4 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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