Nailers Clinch Playoffs with 2-1 Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers are heading back to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third year in a row. On Saturday night, the Nailers rode the incredible goaltending of Taylor Gauthier to the clinch, as the winningest netminder in team history stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced. Connor Lockhart and Matty De St. Phalle scored Wheeling's two goals during the final three minutes of the first period. The Nailers defeated the Worcester Railers, 2-1, in front of 3,588 fans on Fan Appreciation Night. The next item on Wheeling's checklist is home ice advantage in round one, and the magic number for that is eight.

The momentum pendulum was swinging drastically in the first period. Wheeling came out with nine of the game's first ten shots, but it was the Railers who picked up the opening goal. The puck took an awkward bounce off of a skate and landed on Anthony Repaci's tape. Repaci let a wrist shot go from the slot and found the twine for Worcester's first strike of the weekend. That gave the Railers an edge, but with under three minutes remaining, the Nailers turned things around. With 2:23 to go, Connor Lockhart made a tremendous rush up the left side of the ice, which resulted in him lifting a shot up and into the top-left corner of the cage. Then, with under one minute left, Wheeling took the lead. Brent Johnson let a shot go from the top of the right circle and got a tip-in from Matty De St. Phalle.

Neither team lit the lamp in the middle frame, but there was still plenty of action to keep everyone entertained. The two sides combined for 30 shots on goal, and there were two fights. Matthew Quercia dropped the gloves with Max Dorrington, then Max Graham and Riley Piercey went at it.

Wheeling spent the majority of the third period in its defensive zone, as the Railers held a 17-3 shots advantage and had three power plays. But the Nailers refused to break, and they held on for the 2-1 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier continues to do remarkable things between the pipes for the Nailers, as he rejected 49 of 50 shots. Parker Gahagen made 25 saves on 27 shots in the loss for Worcester.

The Nailers and Railers will wrap up their weekend series in Wheeling on Sunday afternoon at 4:10. Following the game, fans will be able to skate with the entire team. The Nailers have another exciting home game coming up on Saturday, April 18th against the Indy Fuel at 7:10. That is the rescheduled game from December 27th, and that will be 80's Night, featuring a post-game concert by Tongue 'N Cheek. There will also be a pre-game tailgate. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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