K-Wings' Road Offensive Explodes, Route Thunder, 6-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Kalamazoo Wings (30-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, put on an offensive masterclass, scoring six goals on 15 shots, en route to their second straight victory against the Adirondack Thunder (34-20-7-1) on Saturday at Harding Mazzotti Arena, 6-1.

Kalamazoo enjoyed the spoils of four separate multi-point scorers. Jackson Kunz (2g, 1a), Nolan Walker (1g, 2a), and Zach Okabe (3a) each charted three points, and Jayden Lee (2a) finished with a pair of helpers.

Aku Koskenvuo (6-8-0-0) was phenomenal in net, making an ECHL career high 42 saves, earning the game's first star.

Walker (19) started the scoring for the K-Wings, lifting their first shot of the game around the netminder at the 13:05 mark of the first period. On the play, Kunz (7) intercepted a Thunder pass in the offensive zone and led a pass to Walker in the slot for the goal.

Evan Dougherty (6) then continued his hot streak on Kalamazoo's second shot of the contest with a goal at the 18:42 mark. On the goal, Lee (22) won a battle for the puck against the defensive zone sideboards and sent the puck the length of the ice, leading Dougherty to Adirondack's left circle. Dougherty then found a gap around the goaltender to give the K-Wings a 2-0 lead.

Collin Saccoman (7) kept the momentum rolling in the second period with a top-shelf snipe at the 5:42 mark. On the setup, Davis Pennington (35) fired a shot from above the right circle that ricocheted to Okabe (35), who went back and forth with Saccoman before the captain fired it in on his crash to the net.

Kalamazoo continued the offensive tear on the power-play as Kunz (8) slipped the puck through a gap in the netminder's pads to give the K-Wings a 4-0 lead. On the play, Lee (23) sent a blue line pass to Okabe (36) near the right circle, who relayed to Kunz in front of the crease for the goal.

Colin Bilek (20) joined the man advantage fun, firing a power-play goal into the back of the net at the 11:01 mark. On the power-play, Andre Ghantous (21) recovered the puck from a scrum against the sideboards and outletted a pass to Walker (26) on the goal line, who passed to Bilek for the high slot blast.

Adirondack then scored its first goal of the game at the 13:02 mark.

Kunz (9) then took advantage of an out-of-place goaltender to score the only goal of the third period at the 8:12 mark. On the goal, Walker (27) found Okabe (37) in the right circle with a pass from underneath. Okabe's shot caromed off the netminder's leg pad right to Kunz at the left edge of the crease to finalize the goal scoring on the night

The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the power-play and tied a season best 6-for-6 performance on the penalty kill.

Next up, Kalamazoo finishes the series against Adirondack at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Harding Mazzotti Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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