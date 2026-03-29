Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 29th - Game 64/72
Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (33-21-7-2, 75 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game home series against the Norfolk Admirals (26-33-4-0, 56 points) on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 64 of the regular season with wins in three-straight over the Admirals and a point earned in six of their last seven games (4-1-2), 15 of their last 21 contests (10-5-3-2) and 24 of their 33 games played to open 2026 (17-10-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 28 of their last 41 games (22-9-4-2) since Dec. 13 and 42 of their 63 games this season (33-21-7-2).
Prior to their series opener win over Norfolk on Wednesday, 3-0, the Royals went 0-1-1-1 over a three-game weekend with post-regulation losses against Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout Friday and 4-3 in overtime Saturday before suffering their fifth shutout of the season on Sunday, 4-0. at Maine.
At home, the Royals have won 18 of their last 24 games with a point in 21 of the 24 games (18-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 13 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 13 road games (6-4-2-1).
Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (14) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (32) and points (42).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk has opened their regular season at 26-33-4-0, 56 points with five wins over their last 10 games and points in six of those 10 (5-4-1). They've also won seven of their last 13 with four regulation losses in the 13-game span (7-4-2), three against Reading.
Since defeating the Royals in their prior meeting to the series opener on Wednesday on January 3, 5-1, the Admirals have gone 19-14-2-0.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (128-126-23). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Brady Fleurent in goals (27) and points (54). He has registered 18 goals and 34 points over Norfolk's last 35 games.
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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
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