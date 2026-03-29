Cyclones Stunned by Heartlanders, Fall, 4-3, on Saturday Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Iowa Heartlanders, losing 4-3, on Saturday night at the Xtream Arena. A late 5-on-3 for the Heartlanders gave them a power play goal with 1:03 left in regulation to give Iowa the victory.

Cincinnati started the offense tonight, with Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (20) netting his 20th of the season to make it a 1-0 game. Jake Johnson got the primary assist, giving him points in five of his last seven games.

Liam Coughlin (6) tied the game at 1-1 with a power play goal for the Iowa Heartlanders. Anthony Firriolo and Isaac Johnson picked up assists on the goal to take the game tied at one heading into the intermission.

Jaxon Nelson (17) scored on a redirected goal off a shot from Nick Carabin to score the only goal of the second period. Iowa would take the 2-1 lead into the third period. Cincinnati would tie the game up at 2-2 off a finish from Gabriel Bernier (6) to give him goals in back-to-back games. Luke Grainger and Jake Johnson recorded assists on the goal.

Keltie Jeri-Leon (14) gave Iowa another lead to make it 3-2. Luke Grainger (15) tied the game up once again for Cincinnati, scoring goals in back-to-back games against the Heartlanders. In another multi-point performance, Fontaine and Bernier recorded assists on the goal.

Iowa would score after being awarded a 5-on-3 power play late in regulation. A seeing-eye shot from T.J. Schweighardt (1) gave him his first of the season and handed Cincinnati their fourth loss of the season against the Heartlanders.

The Cyclones return to Coralville tomorrow afternoon for their final meeting of the 2025-26 season against the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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