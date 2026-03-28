Andreev Nets Two More as Mariners Hold off Greensboro

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles, 3-2 in their inaugural meeting on Saturday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Max Andreev continued to lead the Mariners offense, scoring two more goals and extending his personal goal streak to four games.

Andreev began his big afternoon with a goal in the final minute of the opening period, finishing off a Jacob Hudson feed at 19:18. Maine led 1-0 after one.

Greensboro tied it up early in the second when David Gagnon netted his first of two in the period, ripping a one-timer in from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle. Maine used the power play to score the next two - regaining their lead on a Jacob Hudson one-timer at 6:54, then capitalizing on a 5-on-3 chance at 15:45 when Andreev ripped home his second of the game. Gagnon got a shorthanded goal for Greensboro just over a minute later to close the gap back to a 3-2 Maine lead after 40.

Brad Arvanitis helped the Mariners hold on in the third, stopping 25 of 27 in the game for his 20th win of the season. Maine's magic number for clinching a playoff spot is down to five points, as Trois-Rivieres visits Tulsa later tonight. The Mariners now have a six-point cushion on second place, and are four behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers.

The Mariners (37-16-5-2) and Gargoyles meet again on Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena at 3:00 PM for "Beacon's Birthday" presented by Oakhurst. An open skate will follow the game, presented by CoverME.gov. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.