Xavier Bernard Receives Second Call-Up to Calgary

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Xavier Bernard has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.

Bernard, 26, was previously called up on January 13th, then assigned back to the Rush on February 6th. The fifth-year pro is second among Rapid City defensemen with 16 points (3g+13a) in 54 games and leads all skaters with a plus-12 rating.

The native of Drummondville, Quebec has played in one prior Wranglers game on January 16th. He owns 78 games of AHL experience and 244 total professional games.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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