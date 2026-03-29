Admirals Shut out in Saturday Night Defeat to Reading

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Reading, PA - After being held scoreless in Friday night's matchup, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Santander Arena for another tilt against the Reading Royals. For the third consecutive game, Norfolk was unable to find the back of the net, and the Royals secured a 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

Alex Worthington made his 21st appearance in goal for the Admirals and finished the night with 24 saves out of 27 shots faced in the defeat.

It was a scoreless game for much of the opening period, but the Royals generated early opportunities as the Admirals took several penalties throughout the frame. Eventually, on the power play with under six minutes remaining, Owen McLaughlin slipped past Norfolk defenders and fired a shot over Alex Worthington's shoulder to give Reading the lead.

As the period came to a close, the Admirals earned multiple power-play chances, including a late double minor assessed to the Royals. Still, the score remained 1-0 after 20 minutes, with Reading outshooting Norfolk 10-3.

The score remained 1-0 through the second and third periods. Norfolk had numerous power-play opportunities, including several extended chances, but could not solve Royals goaltender Yaniv Perets. Despite generating sustained pressure, the Admirals were unable to find the back of the net.

Reading added two late goals in the final two minutes to seal the victory. Connor McMenamin extended the Royals' lead to 2-0 on the power play, and shortly after, Jeremy Michel buried an empty-net goal to make it 3-0, putting the game out of reach.

Next Up

For the final time this week, the Admrials and Royals face off inside Santander Arena tomorrow afternoon with puck drop slated for 3 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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