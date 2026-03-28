Wichita Signs Forward Nick DeGrazia

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Forward Nick DeGrazia with Lakehead University

(Wichita Thunder, Credit: Lakehead University) Forward Nick DeGrazia with Lakehead University(Wichita Thunder, Credit: Lakehead University)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Nick DeGrazia.

DeGrazia, 23, turns pro after spending the last three seasons at Lakehead University (USports). The Thunder Bay, Ontario native earned USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team honors in 2023-24. Last season, he netted a shorthanded natural hat trick on February 18. He finished with 64 points (33g, 31a) in 84 games for the Thunderwolves.

Prior to heading to college, DeGrazia had a productive two-year career with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward collected 101 points in 122 games and was invited to Calgary Flames training camp in the summer of 2023.

DeGrazia reunites with former college teammates Tyler Jette and Spencer Blackwell, who all played together in 2023-24.

Wichita closes its four-game miniseries against Kansas City tonight in Independence at Cable Dahmer Arena. Faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.

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ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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