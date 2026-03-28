Gicewicz's Hat Trick Leads Way to 4-2 Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Carson Gicewicz in front of the Savannah Ghost Pirates net

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Carson Gicewicz in front of the Savannah Ghost Pirates net(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' Carson Gicewicz scored three of the team's five goals to power a 5-2 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, March 27, Country Night at Hertz Arena.

Savannah's Liam Walsh struck first in the opening period, setting the tone early, but Florida quickly responded with pressure of their own. The Everblades appeared to find the back of the net twice in the frame, though both goals were sent to review. After a lengthy look, one was overturned, but the second was confirmed, which stood as the equalizer from Sam Stange, assisted by Jett Jones, and sent the game into the first intermission tied.

Florida regained momentum in the second period, with an early goal from Gicewicz that finished off a play set up by Oliver Chau and Cole Moberg. Savannah evened things up again on a power play, with Riley Hughes firing off assists from Dennis Cesana and Cristophe Tellier. Sean Allen buried a goal from the blue line to give the Blades the lead, with the play developing from Reid Duke and Oliver Cooper to give Florida the lead heading into the third.

The Everblades added to their lead in the third period with another connection between Gicewicz and Chau, and Jones, continuing their strong chemistry from earlier in the game. Gicewicz later capped off a standout night by completing the hat trick, finishing a play set up by Gianfranco Cassaro to extend the Everblades' advantage.

Florida will look to carry the energy into tomorrow's game, as they face the Savannah Ghost Pirates again on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for Affiliation Night at Hertz Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

BLADES BITS

- Florida has scored at least five goals against Savannah in every match at Hertz Arena this season.

- Florida has now won nine straight games on home ice.

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ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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