Faremouth Secures Overtime Victory

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - Dryden McKay made 35 saves and Zach Faremouth lit the lamp to secure a 4-3 overtime win for the Bloomington Bison over the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center on Saturday evening.

The Bison jumped ahead 1-0 just 3:10 into the game when Deni Goure netted his third goal in nine games since being assigned to Bloomington by the Chicago Wolves. Goure potted a rebound from Grant Porter and Sullivan Mack after the trio rushed up ice from their own zone and got the game's first goal. Kylor Wall doubled the visitors' lead at 12:40 from Mack and Goure with his second point in as many games as a Bison. Less than a minute later, Seung Jae Lee drew a high-sticking penalty and Bloomington scored 17 seconds into its first powerplay. Ayden MacDonald tipped in a shot from Goure to give his team a 3-0 lead and chase the Walleye netminder from his crease after allowing three goals on six shots. McKay stopped all 13 shots he faced in the opening period and Toledo's relief goaltender faced three shots off the bench to begin his night and bring up the second period. Goure's three-point period tied Kyle Jackson's season-record of three points in a period, which was set on Opening Night, on October 18, 2025.

Bloomington surrendered its first goal against less than two minutes into the middle stanza on a truncated penalty kill and would be on its heels for much of the second 20-minute set. The Bison lead was shaved down to one goal with 80 seconds left, and the Walleye enjoyed a 17-6 shot advantage through the period. Despite being doubled up 30-15 in the shot column through 40 minutes, Bloomington brought its 3-2 lead into the third.

Another early goal against resulted in a 3-3 game. The home team scored 79 seconds into the final regulation frame, but Bloomington would not slink away from offensive chances. Near the halfway mark, Lou-Felix Denis and Lee created space in the offensive zone to try for one-timer opportunities but the Walleye netminder was ready. Goure and Porter were then stopped in the final three and a half minutes as the Bison pressured for a regulation win. Ultimately, Bloomington required overtime, and Faremouth slammed in a cross-ice pass from Nikita Sedov at 3:40 of the extra frame to earn two standings points for Bloomington. Sedov increased his point streak to five games with the assist to match Ott's five-game streak, which was extended in the first.

Faremouth and Goure played most of their seasons with the Greensboro Gargoyles until joining the Bison on March 8, 2026. Since then, Goure has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in nine games, and Faremouth has added 3 points (1g-2a) in eight games while becoming an essential part of the penalty kill and an important option for faceoffs.

With the win, Bloomington remained one point ahead of the Kalamazoo Wings in the final playoffs spot in the ECHL's Central Division with nine games remaining in the 2025-26 season.

Bloomington returns home on Friday, April 3 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-A when fans can win offers from Bison partners, enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! Be among the first fans in the building to receive a special giveaway item!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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