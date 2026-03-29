LaFontaine Earns Another Shutout vs. Wichita
Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita closed a four-game miniseries against Kansas City on Saturday, 3-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena.
In his pro debut, Connor Hasley stopped 21 shots in the losing effort.
Both goalies settled in through the first 36 minutes of the game. Jack LaFontaine was tested with more grade-A chances, including a breakaway chance by Peter Bates.
At 16:07 of the second, Bobo Carpenter broke the ice to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Lucas Sowder made a nice play coming down the left wing and fed a pass across the crease to Carpenter and he made it 1-0.
In the third, the Mavericks put the game out of reach with two goals in 38 seconds. David Cotton fired a one-timer from the right circle at 5:29, collecting his 23rd of the season to make it 2-0.
Sowder tallied his 13th of the campaign at 6:07 to make it 3-0. He charged down the right wing, had a step on a Thunder defender and beat Hasley to close the scoring.
The Thunder losing skid hits five with the loss on Saturday night. LaFontaine earned his fourth shutout of the season and third against Wichita.
Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Kansas City didn't have a chance on the man advantage.
The Thunder closes a busy week at home with an afternoon matinee at 2:05 p.m. against Trois-Rivieres. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
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