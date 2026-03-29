Toledo Takes Bloomington to Overtime to Clinch 10th Consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs Berth

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Bloomington Bison in overtime by a score of 4-3 at the Huntington Center tonight. By reaching overtime and an Iowa Heartlanders regulation victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Walleye clinched a playoff berth for the 10th consecutive season. Toledo fell 3-0 at the end of the third period, but a power play goal from Tanner Kelly, blue-line blast from Colin Swoyer, and tying goal from Garrett Van Wyhe brought the Walleye back for the extra period. Matt Jurusik stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in relief of Nolan Lalonde tonight.

How it Happened:

Bloomington struck first, scoring at the 3:10 mark of the first with a goal from Deni Goure, his 15th of the season to go up 1-0. They tacked on a second goal at the 12:40 mark of the period off the stick of Kylor Wall, giving Bloomington the 2-0 advantage.

Reilly Funk took a high-sticking penalty at the 13:36 mark of the first, putting Bloomington on the game's first power play. It took them 17 seconds to convert, with Ayden MacDonald scoring the power play goal to put the Bison up 3-0. The goal ended Nolan Lalonde's night, and Matt Jurusik came in to replace him.

Brandon Hawkins took a tripping penalty with 58 seconds to go into the first period, putting the Bison on their second power play of the day. The 3-0 Bloomington lead held through the end of the first period and 1:02 remained on the power play.

Before the end of Hawkins' penalty, Eddie Matsushima was called for a hooking minor just 35 seconds into the period. The teams played 37 seconds of hockey with both teams' captains in the box, followed by Toledo's first power play of the night. Tanner Kelly scored on that power play for his 24th goal of the season 1:49 into the period. Tanner Dickinson and Alexandre Doucet got credit for the assists that brough the Walleye within two.

Colin Swoyer brought the Walleye within one, taking a deflected pass and scoring from the top of the circle for his fourth goal of the season. Mitch Lewandowski got the lone assist on the goal at the 18:20 mark of the second.

Toledo tied the game just 1:19 into the third period with Garrett Van Wyhe picking up a loose puck in front of the net and scoring his 14th goal of the season, picking up his own rebound. Carson Bantle earned the lone assist on the goal.

The score held even at three at the end of regulation, leading to three-on-three overtime for the third consecutive game. Bloomington controlled the puck for a majority of the overtime period, and Zach Faremouth scored the overtime winner 3:40 into the period.

Toledo scored on their only power play chance of the night, killing off one of the two penalties they incurred. Toledo outshot Bloomington 38-29, but fell 4-3 on the scoreboard.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Zach Faremouth, BLM (GWG)

2 - F Deni Goure, BLM (1 G, 2 A)

3 - F Garrett Van Wyhe, TOL (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will play the Bison for a final time in the regular season tomorrow at the Huntington Center, holding a 4-2-2-0 record against Bloomington. Puck drop for the Sunday evening contest is set for 5:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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