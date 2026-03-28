Blades Aim for Sweep against Savannah

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades defenseman Cole Moberg (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades defenseman Cole Moberg (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will aim for the series sweep against the Savannah Ghost Pirates when the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. for Affiliation Night.

Florida has controlled the season series against their South Division foes winning seven of the nine meetings including all four in Estero outscoring the Ghost Pirates 22-10 at Hertz Arena. The Blades offense has been white hot as of late scoring five or more goals in each of their last three games during the current homestand while limiting their opponents to three goals or fewer.

Last night, Carson Gicewicz powered Florida's offense recording a hat trick while Oliver Chau and Jett Jones tallied a pair of assists. Chau now has points in four straight games (2g-5a) and ranks second on the team with 45 points on the season while Gicewicz and Stange are carrying three-game point streaks into action night.

Brad Ralph's group has been rolling on home ice winning each of their last nine matchups on home ice and have won four straight entering action tonight. The Everblades victory last night maintained their nine-point advantage over South Carolina for the top spot in the South Division standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.

On the other side, it has been a difficult stretch for Savannah looking to snap a four-game skid. The Ghost Pirates have sputtered recently posting a 2-8 mark over their last 10 games while trying to protect a four-point lead over Jacksonville for the final playoff spot. Florida's victory over Savannah last night dropped the Ghost Pirates to under .500 with nine games remaining in their regular season.

Following tonight's contest the Everblades will head on the road for their final road trip of the regular season when they travel to Jacksonville for a three-game set beginning Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

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