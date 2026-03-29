Fuel Fall, 5-2, to Fort Wayne on Saturday Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - The Indy Fuel faced the Fort Wayne Komets in Fort Wayne on Saturday night. After giving up two goals in the first period, the Fuel could not come back and ultimately lost 5-2 to the Komets.

1ST PERIOD

Fuel captain Chris Cameron hit the game sheet first with a tripping penalty at 3:53, but the Fuel killed it off quickly.

Fort Wayne struck first with a goal by William Dufour with 4:22 left in the first period. About a minute later, Kirill Tyutyayev added to their lead with a goal of his own to make it 2-0.

At 18:48, Jesse Tucker scored with the help of Eric Martin and Jay Ahearn to make it 2-1 late in the first frame.

Time expired soon after, with shots tied 7-7 after one period.

2ND PERIOD

At 4:17, Austin Magera added to the Komets' lead with a goal early in the second.

Indy went to their first power play of the game at 6:45, when Tyutyayev sat for a too many men call on the Komets.

Owen Robinson scored next for the Fuel after that penalty was successfully killed off. Fuel newcomer Marcus Joughin claimed the primary assist while Cody Laskosky had the other.

At 13:15, Laskosky headed to the penalty box for tripping. About a minute later, The Komets capitalized on the power play with another goal by Tyutyayev to make it 4-2.

Fort Wayne's Trevor Janicke gave the Fuel another power play chance after getting called for a high sticking penalty at 17:39.

That penalty was killed before the period ended with a score of 4-2 Komets, but Indy outshooting them 18-16.

3RD PERIOD

Tyler Inamoto was called for boarding at 5:52, giving the Fuel another power play chance but they could not score.

With about two minutes left, the Fuel pulled Owen Flores from net in exchange for the extra attacker, but it was Fort Wayne captain Alex Aleardi who scored next. With the empty net goal, he extended the Komets' lead to 5-2.

That is how the game would end, after a late hooking call on Nick Grima in the final minute of play.

Indy outshot the Komets, 23-20 but ultimately fell 5-2 on Saturday night.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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