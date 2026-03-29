Schweighardt Sinks Cincinnati with Clutch Time Power-Play Goal, 4-3
Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman T.J. Schweighardt scored a game-winning, 5-on-3 power-play goal with 1:03 left to crash the Cincinnati Cyclones, 4-3, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Each team scored twice in the third period. Cincinnati tallied a pair of power-play goals to overcome two deficits, but Iowa responded each time with tallies from Keltie Jeri-Leon at 12:54 and then Schweighardt with his first as a professional.
Chase Wutzke won his first professional start with 26 saves, including five stops on breakaways.
On the game-winning goal, Jaxon Nelson won a right-dot face-off straight back to Schweighardt. The right-handed shot unleashed quickly and it beat Kaidan Mbereko (loss, 31 saves).
Earlier in the third, Gabriel Bernier tied it at two with a man-up goal at 2:26.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine gave Cincinnati a 1-0 edge four minutes in, but Iowa responded in the next four minutes. Anthony Firriolo helped set it up, breaking in through a pair of defenders, getting a return pass from Isaac Johnson and sifting it from the point of Liam Coughlin's stick for a juicy rebound. Coughlin slammed in the rebound for his sixth of the season.
Nelson gave Iowa their first lead, 2-1, at 4:05 of the second. He won the face-off to the right point for Nick Carabin, then deflected Carabin's shot in for his team-leading 17th of the season.
Iowa concludes the homestand vs. Cincinnati on Sun., Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m. for Cartoon Day.
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