Rush Game Notes: March 28, 2026 at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, aim for the series victory against the Tahoe Knight Monsters after a wildly entertaining series-opening win. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MDT on Saturday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored three unanswered third-period goals to stun the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 5-3, at Tahoe Blue Event Center last night. In a shooting gallery from start to finish, the Rush fired 36 shots in the first two periods and built a 2-0 lead. Ryan Chyzowski scored off a turnover late in the first, then Quinn Olson sniped on the power play in the second. Tahoe turned the tables in the third period. The Knight Monsters scored twice in a span of three shots, breaking the shutout and tying the game. Then, with under five minutes remaining, Louka Henault wristed in a go-ahead goal on the power play for Tahoe. With their playoff hopes in the balance, Rapid City immediately responded. Brett Davis took the game over. The alternate captain scored just 17 seconds later to tie the game, 3-3. On his next shift, Davis took a bouncing puck in the deep slot and fired a laser home to re-take the lead with three minutes to play. Tahoe pressed on with the net empty, but Cameron Buhl hit the clown's mouth and sealed the deal.

WHAT A GAME

Rush fans who stayed up late were treated to one of the most entertaining games all season. Rapid City answered Tahoe's energy, stepped up and controlled the first two periods. Each team went on 3-0 runs in the third. It is the first time the Rush have won a game which included a lead change in the final 20 minutes since their last trip to Tahoe on December 5th, 2025.

THE BRETT DAVIS GAME

Playing without his captain for the first time in two years, alternate captain Brett Davis called game with his pair of goals in 90 seconds late in regulation. It is the fastest two goals he has scored in his career.

STRONG FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Two defensemen made their Rush debuts last night, and the coaching staff was impressed by both. Clay Hanus (Minnetonka, Minn.) also earned some time running the power play, and Hunter Donohoe (South Surrey, B.C.) drew a penalty in the third period to go along with stable play on the back end.

TREMENDOUS SECOND LINE

Brett Davis, Cameron Buhl, and Briley Wood combined to be an impactful second line all night long. The trio recorded three goals and three assists along with a plus-6 rating. They were responsible for all three third-period goals.

MURPH NEEDED THAT

90 combined shots meant a goaltending duel, and Connor Murphy battled all night for the Rush. Murphy stopped the first 34 pucks his way and totaled 42 saves for his first win of the road trip. Murphy has won seven consecutive starts when making at least 40 stops.

LET THEM TAKE PENALTIES

Tahoe leads the ECHL with 239 times shorthanded this season. After getting three consecutive power plays, the Rush made them pay with Quinn Olson's PPG in the second period. Rapid City has scored a power play goal in three straight games.

WEARING OUT THE GOAL LIGHT

These are two teams who love offense. Tahoe leads the league in combined goals for and against. The ten-game season series has featured 74 total goals, with the Rush attributing for 45 of them. That is 4.5 goals per game head-to-head for Rapid City.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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